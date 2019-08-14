Marvel and Stitcher Partner For 'Marvels' Podcast

Seth Barrish of Showtime’s Billions will voice Sheldon, with the rest of the cast including Clifford “Method Man” Smith as Ben Urich, AnnaSophia Robb (The Act) as Marcia Hardesty, and Ethan Peck as Mr. Fantastic. The series will be written by Lauren Shippen, with Paul Bae directing and Mischa Stanton overseeing sound design.

Marvels will be Marvel’s third co-production with Stitcher, following the two original series Wolverine: The Long Night and Wolverine: The Lost Trail, both written by novelist Ben Percy. As with those earlier series, Marvels will debut on Stitcher Premium, before being released on other platforms at a later date.