Marvel and Stitcher Partner For 'Marvels' Podcast

by Graeme McMillan
A 10-part scripted series based on Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross' acclaimed comic book will debut this fall.
Alex Ross/Marvel Entertainment
The beloved comic book series Marvels is coming to podcasts in the fall.

The 10-episode series, created with Marvel and Stitcher, will lift inspiration from the 1994 comic book series by Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross, as photojournalist Phil Sheldon and others “embark on an investigation to confirm or debunk one of the most super-powered conspiracy theories of all time” in the wake of the Fantastic Four’s confrontation with Galactus above New York City, according to Marvel. (The original comic book series was more expansive, retelling roughly the first decade of Marvel comics through the eyes of Sheldon.)

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Seth Barrish of Showtime’s Billions will voice Sheldon, with the rest of the cast including Clifford “Method Man” Smith as Ben Urich, AnnaSophia Robb (The Act) as Marcia Hardesty, and Ethan Peck as Mr. Fantastic. The series will be written by Lauren Shippen, with Paul Bae directing and Mischa Stanton overseeing sound design.

Marvels will be Marvel’s third co-production with Stitcher, following the two original series Wolverine: The Long Night and Wolverine: The Lost Trail, both written by novelist Ben Percy. As with those earlier series, Marvels will debut on Stitcher Premium, before being released on other platforms at a later date.

