'Marvel Strike Force' Generates $150 Million in First Year

The mobile game will also unlock new hero Captain Marvel for players next week.

Mobile game Marvel Strike Force has generated $150 million in revenue in its first year of release, developer and publisher FoxNext Games revealed on Thursday morning.

Originally launched on March 28, 2018, the mobile game is the first title developed by FoxNext Games and is based on the Marvel universe of comics and films. Players collect various Marvel heroes to use in turn-based battles. The game currently boasts 92 different characters.

Marvel Strike Force is free to download and generates its revenue through microtransactions.

In addition to announcing the financial milestone, FoxNext also unveiled a new game mode for the title, called Alliance War, where players form an alliance with other users to populate and customize their own SHIELD Helicarriers to wage war on other groups of players. The Alliance War update is scheduled to launch later in March.

Also introduced was an update that will unlock the latest Marvel hero, Captain Marvel, for players in the game. She will go be available to all current players starting on March 14.

FoxNext Games has also published other games (developed by outside studios) based on popular IP, such as 2017's mobile title Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow and 2018's The X-Files: Deep State. FoxNext is currently working with Cold Iron studios on a game set in the Alien universe.