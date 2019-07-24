Limited Edition 'Marvel Super Heroes' Arcade Cabinet Coming From Arcade1Up
Arcaders, assemble!
Game cabinet production company Arcade1Up has teamed with Capcom and Marvel for a special limited-edition arcade machine of Capcom’s Marvel Super Heroes, the superhero fighting game that originally debuted in 1995, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Marvel Entertainment.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Only 8,000 of the new, full-size cabinets will be available for purchase through Arcade1Up's website. They are retailing for $399.
The machine features exclusive artwork and a light-up marquee, as well as a full button and joystick layout. In addition to Marvel Super Heroes, the cabinet will include two additional games, X-Men: Children of the Atom (1994) and The Punisher (1993). Presales for the machine are currently open.
“We wanted to provide our hard-core fans with something special to celebrate Marvel’s birthday," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Tastemakers, LLC, Arcade1Up's parent company.
Arcade1Up offers a number of other cabinets from such popular arcade games as Mortal Kombat, Rampage, Pac-Man and Space Invaders, among others. This fall, the company also plans to introduce two other new cabinets, Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Atari’s Star Wars.
