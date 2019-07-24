Limited Edition 'Marvel Super Heroes' Arcade Cabinet Coming From Arcade1Up

Only 8,000 of the new, full-size cabinets will be available for purchase through Arcade1Up's website. They are retailing for $399.

The machine features exclusive artwork and a light-up marquee, as well as a full button and joystick layout. In addition to Marvel Super Heroes, the cabinet will include two additional games, X-Men: Children of the Atom (1994) and The Punisher (1993). Presales for the machine are currently open.

“We wanted to provide our hard-core fans with something special to celebrate Marvel’s birthday," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Tastemakers, LLC, Arcade1Up's parent company.

Arcade1Up offers a number of other cabinets from such popular arcade games as Mortal Kombat, Rampage, Pac-Man and Space Invaders, among others. This fall, the company also plans to introduce two other new cabinets, Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Atari’s Star Wars.