HEAT VISION

Limited Edition 'Marvel Super Heroes' Arcade Cabinet Coming From Arcade1Up

by Patrick Shanley
The classic 1995 fighting game from Capcom will be one of three titles available on the machine, which celebrates the 80th anniversary of Marvel Entertainment.
Courtesy of Arcade1Up
The classic 1995 fighting game from Capcom will be one of three titles available on the machine, which celebrates the 80th anniversary of Marvel Entertainment.

Arcaders, assemble!

Game cabinet production company Arcade1Up has teamed with Capcom and Marvel for a special limited-edition arcade machine of Capcom’s Marvel Super Heroes, the superhero fighting game that originally debuted in 1995, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Marvel Entertainment.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Only 8,000 of the new, full-size cabinets will be available for purchase through Arcade1Up's website. They are retailing for $399.

The machine features exclusive artwork and a light-up marquee, as well as a full button and joystick layout. In addition to Marvel Super Heroes, the cabinet will include two additional games, X-Men: Children of the Atom (1994) and The Punisher (1993). Presales for the machine are currently open.

“We wanted to provide our hard-core fans with something special to celebrate Marvel’s birthday," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Tastemakers, LLC, Arcade1Up's parent company. 

Arcade1Up offers a number of other cabinets from such popular arcade games as Mortal Kombat, Rampage, Pac-Man and Space Invaders, among others. This fall, the company also plans to introduce two other new cabinets, Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Atari’s Star Wars.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Will Smith, Ang Lee Reveal Digital Human Secrets While Teasing New 'Gemini Man' Footage
    July 23, 2019 6:53pm PT
    by Carolyn Giardina
  2. Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan Join Will Smith in 'Spies in Disguise' (Exclusive)
    July 23, 2019 12:00pm PT
    by Mia Galuppo
View All
  1. July 23, 2019 11:19am PT
  2. July 23, 2019 10:13am PT
  3. July 23, 2019 9:36am PT
  4. July 23, 2019 9:00am PT
  5. July 23, 2019 8:00am PT
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' Series in the Works at Hulu
2.
Gigi Hadid, Heroine of the Copyright Revolution? (Guest Column)
3.
Miley Cyrus Tops TV Soundtracks as Ashley O on 'Black Mirror;' 'Big Little Lies,' 'Euphoria' Rank on June's Top TV Songs List
4.
Costume Designer Arianne Phillips, Levi's and Margot Robbie Team Up To Benefit Youngcare
5.
Jonathan Majors to Star in Jay-Z-Produced Revenge Drama 'The Harder They Fall'