Marvel Teams With Gaming Company Asmodee on Book Projects

A month after announcing a new partnership with Scholastic for middle grade prose releases, Marvel Entertainment has unveiled another multi-year agreement to create prose stories based on its characters, this time with international games company Asmodee.

The new books, which will be issues in trade paperback, ebook and audio editions beginning in fall 2020, will be published through Asmodee’s new fiction imprint, Aconyte, and distributed in the North American market by Simon & Schuster.

In a statement hinting at future releases, Aconyte publisher Marc Gasgoine said, “The Marvel comic book universe has featured a host of great characters and storylines crying out to be told over the years, and now is their time to step into the spotlight. You can look out for legends from Asgard, several volumes focusing on some of Marvel’s heroines, and stories of some of Professor Xavier’s lesser-known students, and that’s just to get us started.” The partnership between Marvel and Asmodee actually began earlier this year, with the launch of Marvel Champions: The Card Game; the gaming company is also working on a future tabletop miniatures game called Marvel: Crisis Protocol.