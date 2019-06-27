Marvel Partners with 'League of Legends' Esports Team For Branded Jerseys

Merchandise inspired by 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Iron Man' will be available for fans to purchase.

Legends assemble?

Marvel has teamed with esports organization Team Liquid for the first collaboration between the entertainment juggernaut and the world of competitive video games. The new partnership will see Team Liquid's League of Legends players sporting custom-designed Captain America-themed jerseys during their upcoming July 27 Rift Rivals match.

It's not just Cap who will be featured on Team Liquid gear, however, as the year-long partnership will also launch a line of merchandise which includes Avengers: Endgame's quantum realm suits and Iron Man-inspired jerseys as well as T-shirts sporting both companies' logos.

Founded in 2000, Team Liquid is a professional esports organization that backs multiple teams competing in such games as League of Legends, Fortnite, Street Fighter, PUBG, Super Smash Bros. and many more. The organization's League of Legends team are the reigning champions of the North American league.

As a whole across all its teams, Team Liquid has earned over $26 million.