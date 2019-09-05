Marvel Teases a Death in Upcoming Mystery Project

The first teaser, released during D23 Expo, showed a silhouette of a figure holding a sword above their head, with the text reading, “One Will Unite Them!”

Accompanying that first image, Marvel described Incoming! as “the comic book one-shot that will shape the future of Marvel Comics into 2020 and beyond,” adding, “From a single moment in the pages of the Dark Phoenix Saga to the events of Marvel Comics of today.”

It’s possible, given that description, that the issue will prove to be the latest in a number of anthology special issues featuring multiple short stories by different creators previewing upcoming storylines across the entire Marvel publishing line, a la 2014’s All-New Marvel Now! Point One or 2015’s Avengers.

More information about Incoming! will be released in the coming months.