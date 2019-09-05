Marvel Teases a Death in Upcoming Mystery Project
Marvel Entertainment’s Marvel Comics No. 1000 might have launched the 80th anniversary celebrations of the comic book universe with the rebirth of a classic character, but a teaser image for an upcoming comic book issue due at the end of the year suggests that fans should prepare themselves for some death, as well.
The second teaser image for the mysterious Incoming! project promises “A Mysterious Murder…” with a puzzle piece showing the Fantastic Four, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Iron Man and Jane Foster standing over a corpse under a white sheet. Marvel released the image Thursday afternoon without any additional information, and details of the one-off issue, including creators, remain unknown.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The first teaser, released during D23 Expo, showed a silhouette of a figure holding a sword above their head, with the text reading, “One Will Unite Them!”
Accompanying that first image, Marvel described Incoming! as “the comic book one-shot that will shape the future of Marvel Comics into 2020 and beyond,” adding, “From a single moment in the pages of the Dark Phoenix Saga to the events of Marvel Comics of today.”
It’s possible, given that description, that the issue will prove to be the latest in a number of anthology special issues featuring multiple short stories by different creators previewing upcoming storylines across the entire Marvel publishing line, a la 2014’s All-New Marvel Now! Point One or 2015’s Avengers.
More information about Incoming! will be released in the coming months.
