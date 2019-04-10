Marvel's 'Black Widow' Casts 'Handmaid's Tale' Actor O-T Fagbenle

Black Widow continues to assemble its team.

The Handmaid's Tale actor O-T Fagbenle is the latest star in talks to join the Scarlett Johansson film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

He is joining a cast that also includes Stranger Things star David Harbour and rising star Florence Pugh, known for starring opposite Dwayne Johnson in the wrestling drama Fighting with My Family.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland is directing the project, which is written by Jac Schaeffer. Plot details are under wraps, but it will center on Natasha Romanoff (Johansson), a spy and assassin who grew up being trained by the KGB before breaking from its grasp and becoming an agent of SHIELD and Avenger.

The British-born Fagbenle is no stranger to genre fans. On Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, he plays Luke, husband of Elisabeth Moss' June Osborne (who goes by the name Offred under a theocratic regime that's overthrown the U.S. government). He has been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work with the cast. He also led the 2015 British crime miniseries The Interceptor.

Black Widow currently has no release date, but it is expected to go into production in June in London.

Fagbenle is repped by Buchwald and Curtis Brown Group.