Marvel's 'Doctor Aphra' To Be Adapted Into 'Star Wars' Audiobook

One of the most beloved breakout characters in the Star Wars galaxy in recent years didn’t come from the movies, or even Disney+’s The Mandalorian — instead, Chelli Lona Aphra, better known as Doctor Aphra, debuted in Marvel Entertainment’s Star Wars: Darth Vader comic book series before spinning out into her own title. Now, she’s jumping media with a newly announced audiobook debut.

To be released this summer, Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original will adapt and expand the first comic book storyline featuring the character, as Aphra partners with Darth Vader for a deal that really won’t work out the way she originally intended. Her far-from-faithful droids, Triple Zero and Bee-Tee — basically, imagine a psychopathic C-3PO and R2-D2, and you’re 100 percent there — will also appear.

Doctor Aphra will be written by YA novelist Sarah Kuhn, adapting the work of Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca, and will feature a full voice cast, to be announced. This isn’t the first appearance outside comics for the character; in 2017, she won a fan vote to be made into an action figure, an indicator of her popularity amongst the larger Star Wars fandom. The announcement was made via StarWars.com, with Kuhn providing a video introduction to the project, which can be seen below. Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original will be released July 21.