Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series Finds Its Writer With 'Mad Men' Scribe (Exclusive)

Jeremy Renner is due to reprise his titular role as the bow-and-arrow wielding Avengers superhero. The story is due to focus on Clint Barton, a non-superpowered hero, trying to teach another hero with an affinity for the bow, Kate Bishop, how to be a hero with no super powers.

The series is tentatively set for a fall 2021 debut and is part of Marvel’s Phase Four round of releases. Phase Four includes the debut of Marvel shows on Disney+, the first one being The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, set for a fall 2020 unveiling. That is to be followed by WandaVision (spring 2021), Loki (also spring 2021), then Hawkeye. At D23, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced that shows featuring She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight were also in the works.

Igla’s boarding completes most of the key creative hiring for the Phase Four shows. Malcolm Spellman (Empire) is penning Winter Soldier, with Kari Scogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) directing; WandaVision has Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel) as showrunner; and Loki has Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty) writing and exec producing.

In addition to working on Mad Men, Igla was a writer-co-producer on Fox’s short-lived sports drama Pitch and writer-supervising producer on Sorry for Your Loss, Facebook’s drama that starred Elizabeth Olsen.

