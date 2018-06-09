Marvel's Kevin Feige on Awards Season: "It Doesn’t Mean Everything"

"I would much rather be in a room full of engaged fans," says the Marvel head at the Produced By conference.

The success for Black Panther, which currently sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and $1.3 billion at the global box office, has some already looking toward awards season.

Superhero films have notoriously been overlooked at awards shows, especially in the Oscars' best picture category.

“Maybe it’s easy to dismiss VFX or flying people or spaceships or billion dollar grosses," says Marvel head Kevin Feige of superhero tentpoles' awards track record. "I think it is easy to say that you have already been awarded in a certain way."

Feige says awards recognition for Black Panther was never the end goal.

"Hitchcock never won best director, so it’s very nice, but it doesn’t mean everything," he said. "I would much rather be in a room full of engaged fans.”

Feige was on hand for this the PGA's 2018 Produced By conference, taking place June 9-10 on the Paramount lot.

The conversation was sponsored by Pinewood Atlanta Studios, where many of the Marvel movies film.

The superhero studio's latest release, Infinity War, is currently on track to cross $2 billion at the global box office.

Feige says that the studio had been planning a movie where the Avengers lost at the end for years but “In the finals day before the release of the film I was like, ‘Uh oh.’”

He was worried about a fan mutiny in response to the cataclysmic end of the movie, but was pleasantly surprised by the first weekend reactions. He says, “The best response to it is ‘I hated it, but I loved it.’”

During the wide-reaching conversation, Feige recounted his entire career trajectory from USC film school to interning with Richard Donner to the first Iron Man movie and wrapping up the second Infinity War, which just recently entered into post-production.

Feige noted that Marvel is entering into it's third phase of productions in it's cinematic universe. But 20th Century Fox's impending acquistion by Disney could mean big things for Feige's studio, which would allow for the combining of the MCU with Fox properties like X-Men, Deadpool and Fantastic Four.

“What ends up happening with that, you know, I just sit waiting for a call saying, 'Yay' or 'Nay,'" Feige said of the merger. “Yes of course, it would be nice to have access to that entire library” he said, dodging the question as to whether he has started to plot a possible universe additions with Fox’s Marvel IP.

Marvel, which will next release Ant-Man and the Wasp in July, is in production on Captain Marvel, the studios’ first female-fronted standalone in it’s decade’s worth of productions that will be directed by a male-female directing team.

On the heels of the massive success of DC's Wonder Woman, a spotlight has been shone on women working both in front of behind the camera in the predominantly male-dominated superhero genre.

Feige says that Marvel always promotes from within for it’s various producer positions, noting, “There are more women on the track to come up at Marvel studios than men.”