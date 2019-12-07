Marvel's Kevin Feige Unveils First 'Eternals' Footage

"It fills me with immense gratitude we were able to finish Avengers: Endgame and you all came out and made it a big success," said Feige. "It's exciting because now we get to talk about what's coming next."

Feige showed off the first official stills of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan on the set of the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as a black and white, 1950s sitcom style image of WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany sitting together on a couch.

Feige then debuted the first footage from Eternals, the upcoming ensemble film starring Angelina Jolie that's set for Nov. 6, 2020 and is based on the comics about an immortal alien race of godlike beings.

"This is raw footage, just pulled out of the camera," Feige told the crowd, pausing to ensure all fan cameras were put away. "This will not be released online."

The footage included the Eternals meeting Druig (Barry Keoghan). There were silent shots of everyone in costume, a Kumail Nanjiani dance number and Salma Hayek on horseback. Hayek's Ajak says the Eternals must protect the world, to loud cheers from the audience. Another moment showed Jolie's Thena fighting. There was also a shot of a monster army, perhaps the Deviants, the evil counterparts of the Eternals?

The panel came days after the first trailer for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow debuted, and Feige brought new, unseen footage from the film. Much of the new footage was a dinner table scene glimpsed in the trailer featuring stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh and Johansson. The scene played them off as a family, albeit a difunctional family with a penchant for bickering. Weitz's Melina Vostokoff was unimpressed with Harbour's Red Guardian putting on his old superhero costume, with her noting it hasn't been washed in years. Harbour's Red Guardian asks Black Widow if Captain America has inquired about him.

Feige promised that Black Widow, due out May 1, will reveal things fans never knew about the MCU, and set things up for the future.