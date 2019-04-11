Marvel's Kevin Feige Promises "Major Storylines" for Disney+ Shows

The studio boss said shows such as 'WandaVision' and 'Falcon & Winter Soldier' will have "ramifications that will be felt" throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is pulling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Avengers: Endgame.

During an investor's presentation Thursday, Feige touted several upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, the company's upcoming streaming service.

"These will be both new and continuing stories," said Feige. "These will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we'll be producing and the future on the big screen."

He revealed that WandaVision will be the title of a new series starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, in which they will reprise their roles as Vision and the Scarlet Witch, respectively. Captain Marvel screenwriter Jac Schaeffer is serving as showrunner.

"This story is definitely something unexpected and surprising, as well as something we could only do in a long-form series," said Feige.

He also revealed the studio would be debuting its first animated series What If, which is based off of the classic comic book series which looks at key moments in Marvel history, and asks what if things had gone differently? It will feature the voice talent from Marvel's big screen projects, and the first episode will ask what if Peggy Carter had taken the super soldier serum, leaving Steve Rogers as a scrawny kid who eventually joins the World War II fight thanks to a metal suit made by Tony Stark's father Howard Stark.

Feige also spoke about several previously reported series, including one starring Tom Hiddleston's as Loki, while the presentation also revealed the title of Falcon & Winter Soldier, which will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan team up, with Empire's Malcolm set to pen the script.

Though Feige did not mention the series, news broke on Wednesday that Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye is also getting his own miniseries.

The Disney+ plans come as the MCU is poised for a shakeup and to say goodbye to some of its key players with April 26's Avenger: Endgame. It also follows Netflix canceling its Marvel shows as the competing Disney+ streaming service nears launch. The Netflix shows — such as Daredevil and Luke Cage — did not feature talent from the MCU's big screen adventures, and though they were technically part of the MCU, they never felt like they truly affected the events of the films. Feige's comments on Thursday solidified the notion that the Disney+ shows will be marketed as essential viewing for MCU fans, rather than as the ancillary material the Netflix shows were often viewed as.

"These shows will be on the same level of quality that you've come to expect [from Marvel Studios films]", said Feige.

In addition to new streaming series, Disney+ will also be home to Marvel's films. Captain Marvel will be available on day one, as will films such as include Iron Man, Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World. Within the first year, projects such as Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok and Ant-Man and The Wasp will also be available.

No launch date has been set for Disney+, but it is expected in the final quarter of 2019.