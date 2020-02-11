Marvel's 'Loki' Adds Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw will soon be keeping some mischievous company. The actor is joining the Disney+ Loki series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, and has a cast that also includes Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino. Though Hiddleston's Loki died in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, a version of the character briefly appeared in 2019's Avengers: Endgame thanks to time travel. That is the version the Disney+ show will follow as the series charts the trickster god's journeys throughout key moments in human history.
Marvel had no comment on the casting of Mbatha-Raw, who recently appeared in Apple's The Morning Show, and made a name for herself in the genre space with "San Junipero," the acclaimed 2016 episode of Black Mirror. She also appeared in Disney's A Wrinkle in Time and the studio's live-action Beauty and the Beast. Mbatha-Raw's Loki character details are being kept under wraps.
Rick & Morty writer Michael Waldron is penning the pilot for Loki, and will act as show creator and exec produce the series. Loki is one of multiple shows Marvel Studios is producing for Disney+, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye and What If? Disney recently offered its first look at Loki and its other shows during the Super Bowl. No release date has been set for Loki, but it is expected to bow in early 2021.
- Aaron Couch
