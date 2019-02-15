Marvel's 'Loki' Series Lands 'Rick and Morty' Writer (Exclusive)

Michael Waldron was up all night to get 'Loki.'

Marvel’s god of mischief has a showrunner.

Loki, one of the first series that Marvel Studios will be making for Disney’s streaming service Disney+, has landed Michael Waldon as its point person. Waldron will write the pilot, act as show creator and exec produce the series.

Tom Hiddleston is expected to star in the series, reprising the fan favorite character he first played in 2011’s Thor.

The character apparently met his demise in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, even before the census altering dematerialization of half the universe, but Marvel may have found a run around that little impediment.

Sources say the show will follow Loki as the trickster and shapeshifter pops up throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events.

Marvel had no comment.

Marvel is working on several series that will debut on Disney+. Other known series are The Vision and Scarlet Witch, being run by Captain Marvel writer Jac Schaeffer, while another will focus on a a team-up of Falcon and Winter Soldier, the heroes played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, respectively. Malcolm Spellman (Empire) has been hired to write the latter effort.

Waldron hails from Atlanta and began his screenwriting career under Dan Harmon and Dino Stamatopoulos at Starburns Industries. In 2017 he served as creator and showrunner for writers' room on Heels, Starz’ pilot that centered on two rival brothers. Currently he is developing Florida Man with Steven Soderbergh for Paramount TV and is writing-producing on the upcoming season of Cartoon Network’s acclaimed Rick & Morty.

Waldron also wrote The Worst Guy of All Time (And the Girl Who Came to Kill Him), a sci-fi rom-com feature spec script that landed him high atop of the 2018 Black List. The project is now has Greg Silverman producing for QuiBi.

He is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.