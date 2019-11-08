Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series Finds Its Head Writer With 'Umbrella Academy' Series Creator (Exclusive)

Moon Knight is one of Marvel’s less clearly-defined characters, having had numerous series, mostly short-lived, and several origins, some with superpowers, some with none, since his first appearance in 1975’s Werewolf by Night #32.

The hero is ostensibly Marc Spector, a mercenary who has numerous alter egos — cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, he was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight.

What emerged as a throughline over the years, and was taken up by many comic book scribes, is a character with multiple personalities and a fractured mental state.

Marvel had no comment.

Slater is well-known in comic book movie circles as he was a co-writer on 2015’s ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot that was directed by Josh Trank and starred Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.

Among his other credits is Netflix horror movie Death Note, the Adam Wingard-directed adaptation of the popular manga, and creating the TV version of The Exorcist.

Umbrella Academy adapts the Dark Horse Comics-published series created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Ba. The show launched earlier in 2019, with Netflix announcing that over 45 million viewers had viewed it in the first month. It also garnered Emmy nominations and a Teen Choice Award nomination. The show is currently shooting its second season.