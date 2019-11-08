Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series Finds Its Head Writer With 'Umbrella Academy' Series Creator (Exclusive)
Marvel has found its man in the moon. Jeremy Slater, who developed and created Netflix’s comic book adaptation Umbrella Academy series, has been tapped to develop and lead the writing team on Moon Knight, the Disney+ series from Marvel Studios.
The move is the first creative development on the series since it was announced by Marvel head Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 Fan Expo. The move comes as She-Hulk, a fellow show announced at the expo along with Ms. Marvel, also finds its authorial voice.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Moon Knight is one of Marvel’s less clearly-defined characters, having had numerous series, mostly short-lived, and several origins, some with superpowers, some with none, since his first appearance in 1975’s Werewolf by Night #32.
The hero is ostensibly Marc Spector, a mercenary who has numerous alter egos — cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, he was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight.
What emerged as a throughline over the years, and was taken up by many comic book scribes, is a character with multiple personalities and a fractured mental state.
Marvel had no comment.
Slater is well-known in comic book movie circles as he was a co-writer on 2015’s ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot that was directed by Josh Trank and starred Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.
Among his other credits is Netflix horror movie Death Note, the Adam Wingard-directed adaptation of the popular manga, and creating the TV version of The Exorcist.
Umbrella Academy adapts the Dark Horse Comics-published series created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Ba. The show launched earlier in 2019, with Netflix announcing that over 45 million viewers had viewed it in the first month. It also garnered Emmy nominations and a Teen Choice Award nomination. The show is currently shooting its second season.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
- Lesley Goldberg
- Lesley.Goldberg@THR.com
- @Snoodit
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Aaron Couch
-