Marvel 'Savage Avengers' Series Brings Together Superheroes and Conan

What do you get when you put all of the most dangerous heroes in the Marvel Universe together with the most bad-ass barbarian in comics? The answer arrives this May, when Savage Avengers hits comic book stores.

Teaming Conan with Wolverine, Venom, the Punisher and Elektra amongst other characters, the new series by Gerry Duggan and Mike Deodato sees the worlds of the Marvel Universe and Robert E. Howard’s fantasy character link on an ongoing basis after the crossover in the newly-launched Avengers: No Road Home weekly series that launched this week, as magicians in the two worlds start trading spells for nefarious purposes. The obvious solution: Lots and lots of violence.

“Savage Avengers is just what it says on the label,” Marvel SVP and executive editor Tom Brevoort told Marvel.com. “It’s all of the biggest badasses of the Marvel Universe brought together uneasily in one explosive series — and with Conan as a wild card. It’s big, it’s brash, it’s explosive, it never slows down — the only scenes in Savage Avengers that involve a table is when somebody is being thrown through one.”

The series will launch May 1, with a preview story being released, inexplicably, three days later as part of the Free Comic Book Day Avengers issue on May 4.