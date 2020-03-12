HEAT VISION

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Temporarily Suspends Production as Director Self-Isolates (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
The Australian crew has been informed that first-unit production will be suspended as Destin Daniel Cretton awaits the results of a COVID-19 test.
Destin Daniel Cretton (left) and the Marvel character Shang-Chi   |   Getty Images; Courtesy of Marvel
The Australian crew has been informed that first-unit production will be suspended as Destin Daniel Cretton awaits the results of a COVID-19 test.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is halting production due to coronavirus concerns.

Destin Daniel Cretton, the filmmaker directing the action-adventure feature that is shooting in Australia, has self-isolated under the recommendation of a doctor.

Heat Vision breakdown

Cretton has a newborn baby and decided to get tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. “In an abundance of caution,” according to a note that was send to crew, Marvel and parent company Disney have decided to suspend first unit production, “until he gets the result this coming week.”

Shang-Chi is not shutting down, insiders insist, and second unit and other production aspects will continue to move ahead.

Australia has 156 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the country’s government. Three people are known to have died from the virus in Australia. Shang-Chi isn’t the only movie affected by the pandemic. Earlier this week, Warner Bros. halted pre-production on its Elvis Presley biopic after star Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19.

Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu as martial arts master Shang-Chi, with the movie poised to be the first major Hollywood motion picture to star a superhero of Asian descent. Awkwafina and Tony Leung also star. It has a Feb. 12, 2021 release date.

Read the note to the movie’s crew below.

As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a new born baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update.

This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. How DC's 'Dead Planet' Expands the 'DCeased' Story
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. 'Mulan' Release Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    by Mia Galuppo
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Aaron Couch
  5. by Pamela McClintock
LATEST NEWS
1.
Trevor Noah Says Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus Sends a "Message to the Rest of Us"
by Lexy Perez
2.
Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Temporarily Suspends Production as Director Self-Isolates (Exclusive)
by Borys Kit
3.
Pete Buttigieg Hosts 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Without Live Audience Due to Coronavirus
by Lexy Perez
4.
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis
by Abid Rahman
5.
More European Countries Ban Live Events Over Coronavirus, But U.K. Holds Out… For Now
by Richard Smirke, Billboard