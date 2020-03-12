Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Temporarily Suspends Production as Director Self-Isolates (Exclusive)

Cretton has a newborn baby and decided to get tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. “In an abundance of caution,” according to a note that was send to crew, Marvel and parent company Disney have decided to suspend first unit production, “until he gets the result this coming week.”

Shang-Chi is not shutting down, insiders insist, and second unit and other production aspects will continue to move ahead.

Australia has 156 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the country’s government. Three people are known to have died from the virus in Australia. Shang-Chi isn’t the only movie affected by the pandemic. Earlier this week, Warner Bros. halted pre-production on its Elvis Presley biopic after star Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19.

Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu as martial arts master Shang-Chi, with the movie poised to be the first major Hollywood motion picture to star a superhero of Asian descent. Awkwafina and Tony Leung also star. It has a Feb. 12, 2021 release date.

Read the note to the movie’s crew below.

As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a new born baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update.

This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.