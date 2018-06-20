Mary J. Blige to Star in Horror Thriller 'Body Cam' (Exclusive)

The story has been described as a tonal blend of 'Get Out' and 'End of Watch.'

Mary J. Blige, who scored two Oscar nominations for her work in Mudbound, has signed on to star in Body Cam, a horror thriller being made by Paramount’s Paramount Players division.

Malik Vitthal, who was behind the 2014 John Boyega crime drama Imperial Dreams, is directing the feature, which is being produced by Matt Kaplan.

Body Cam focuses on several LAPD police officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops, all of which are caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover-up.

The story has been described as a tonal blend of Get Out and End of Watch. The spec script was written by Richmond Riedel, and rewritten by Nic McCarthy and John Ridley.

Blige will play an officer who becomes rocked by visions and begins to investigate the cover-up.

It is the first toplining role for Blige, who for years made her mark as a groundbreaking rapper and R&B/hip-hop artist who has won nine Grammys while selling millions of albums.

She has appeared in several films — Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself and Rock of Ages with Tom Cruise, among them — as well as television events such as NBC’s musical The Wiz Live!

It was Blige's performance as a hard-working and beleaguered wife and mother in Dee Rees’ searing racial drama Mudbound that drew not just an Oscar nomination but Golden Globe and SAG Award mentions, on top of the acclaim of co-writing the movie’s original song "Mighty River." She has since continued making inroads into acting, nabbing a key role in Netflix’s comic adaptation series The Umbrella Academy.

Blige is repped by APA.