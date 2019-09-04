Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge Join Chris Pratt in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Ghost Draft' (Exclusive)

The script, with drafts by Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque, tells of a future where humanity is losing a war against aliens. To turn the tide, scientists draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.

Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Theo Von are among those on the call sheet.

Character details for Rajskub and Hodge were not revealed.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer are producing the pic. Rob Cowan is executive producing. Samantha Nisenboim will co-produce.

Rajskub played fan favorite 24 character Chloe O’Brian on the long-running show. More recently, she appeared in Universal’s hit comedy Night School with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, and wrapped indie comedy Mayfield Games with Mira Sorvino.

Hodge is best known for his work on the The Purge horror movie series and for starring in History’s drama series Six. He appeared in Bumblebee as well as Mayans M.C.

Rajskub is repped by Innovative, Artists First, and Myman Greenspan. Hodge is repped by Paradigm, Priluck Company and Ziffren Brittenham.