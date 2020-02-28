'M.A.S.K' Movie Finds Its Writer (Exclusive)

Launched simultaneously in 1985 as both a toy line and an animated series, M.A.S.K. stood for Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, an elite strike force that fought crime and terrorism, most notably an organization named V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem). Influenced partly by G.I. Joe and Transformers, the brand had the tagline of “Illusion is the ultimate weapon.”

Details of Bremner’s take were not revealed.

Bremner is on a franchise roll in 2020 with M.A.S.K. being his third name brand project on which he's working. He co-wrote the latest Bad Boys, which overperformed at the box office and is close to hitting $400 million worldwide. Even before that movie opened he was hired to work on a fourth installment. Bremner is also writing National Treasure 3, the latest iteration of Disney’s history-based adventure movies.

He is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.