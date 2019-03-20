Noah Centineo in Talks to Star in 'Masters of the Universe' as He-Man

The actor broke out with Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before.'

Noah Centineo is heading to Castle Grayskull.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star is in talks to topline Sony and Mattel's Masters of the Universe movie and play the classic toy character He-Man.

Masters of the Universe, based on Mattel's popular toy line, follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who uses a Power Sword to transform into the hero He-Man in order to defend his kingdom and Castle Grayskull, the source of his powers, from evil sorcerer Skeletor.

The property spawned an animated series and a 1987 live-action fantasy film, which starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway penned the screenplay, along with Adam and Aaron Nee, who are set to direct.

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce. David S. Goyer, who wrote a previous draft of the screenplay, will executive produce.

Centineo broke out in Netflix's adaptation of Jenny Han's teen romance To All the Boys I've Loved Before, becoming a nearly overnight sensation. The actor will next be seen in Sony and Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels movie and is gearing up for an All the Boys sequel, which will see him return with star Lana Condor.

Centineo is repped by CAA, Definition and Myman Greenspan.