'Matrix 4': 'Aquaman' Actor Circling Lead
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played Black Manta in Aquaman, is in talks for the leading role in the new Matrix movie.
Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Lana Wachowski, co-creator and director of the The Matrix, are returning to the fold for a fourth installment of the seminal action franchise.
Wachowski is producing the film with Grant Hill, and co-wrote the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.
Reeves and Moss are reprising their respective roles as action heroes Neo and Trinity. Sources speculate that Abdul-Mateen II will pay a young Morpheus, a key leader in humanity's resistance against the machines that eventually discovers and trains Neo. Laurence Fishburne portrayed the character in the original franchise.
The film would reunite Abdul-Mateen II with Warner Bros., the studio behind James Wan's DC superhero stand-alone. Village Roadshow Pictures is also returning to the project.
Abdul-Mateen II broke out on Baz Luhrmann's Netflix series The Get Down. He had small roles in features like Baywatch and The Greatest Showman, before landing his role as one of the leading villains in Aquaman. He appeared in Jordan Peele's Get Out follow-up Us, and will reunite with the filmmaker for MGM and Nia DaCosta's Candyman remake that Peele is producing.
Abdul-Mateen II is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Bloom Hergott.
