'Matrix 4' in the Works With Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski
Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Lana Wachowski, the co-creator and director of the The Matrix, are returning to the fold for a fourth installment of the seminal action franchise. Wachowski is set to write, direct and produce the new feature project with Reeves and Moss reprising their roles as action heroes Neo and Trinity.
Warner Bros. will once again team up with Village Roadshow for the project. “We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana,” said Toby Emmerich. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”
"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” said Wachowski. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”
Wachowski is producing the film together with Grant Hill. The screenplay is by Wachowski, Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell.
Matrix, written and directed by the Wachowskis, was released in 1999 and was seen as revolutionary in its idea of reality, metaphors in anti-authority, and of course, action scenes that introduced “bullet time.” The initial movie was not just a box office hit but a critical hit and was followed by two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. While those movies raked it in at the box office, it was diminishing returns for audience loyalty and reception.
Warners, in search of so-called safe and branded franchises to which it could to return, had in recent years considered prequels and spinoffs, including ones that involved Zak Penn and Michael B. Jordan.
In addition, Joel Silver produced the original trilogy but in the studio’s announcement did not include his name. The infamous producer had a longtime deal with the studio when those movies were made but has since had suffered a severing of ties. It is unclear whether or not any contract conditions will cause him to return.
Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
