'The Matrix' Reboot Shuts Down Production Due to Coronavirus Crisis
Warner Bros. Pictures’ reboot of The Matrix has been shut down until further notice, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.
The movie was shooting in San Francisco but in early March moved to Berlin for the completion of its shoot.
Heat Vision breakdown
No shooting was underway but the production was in prep mode.
The move follows the studio’s decision earlier Monday to postpone the start of production of the latest chapter of J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts. That shoot was due to begin Monday in London.
The studio also paused production on The Batman, also shooting in London. That movie had been seven weeks into its shoot.
