Matt Damon Says He Turned Down Lead 'Avatar' Role: "I Couldn't Do It"

"Jim Cameron offered me Avatar," the Ford v Ferrari actor shared in the interview. "And when he offered it to me, he goes, 'Now, listen. I don’t need anybody. I don’t need a name for this, a named actor. If you don’t take this, I’m going to find an unknown actor and give it to him, because the movie doesn’t really need you. But if you take the part, I’ll give you 10 percent of," he finished abruptly without completing the statement.

Cameron's Avatar grew to become the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office after grossing $2.78 billion. Disney and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, eventually dethroned Avatar of that title earlier this year to which Cameron congratulated the studios and dubbed the film as the "new box-office king."

"I told John Krasinski this story when we were writing Promised Land," Damon continued. "I tell him the story and he goes, 'What?' And he stands up and he starts pacing in the kitchen." Damon recalls Krasinski telling him that, had he been cast in Avatar, nothing in his life would've been different "except right now, we would be having this conversation in space."

"So, yeah. I’ve left more money on the table than any actor actually," Damon reiterated. The actor also admitted that his biggest regret would have been to have caused a problem for Paul Greengrass and "all my friends on The Bourne Ultimatum."

"I couldn’t do it – but Cameron said to me in the course of that conversation, 'Well, you know, I’ve only made six movies.' I didn’t realize that."

Damon continues to explain that in passing on the role offered by Cameron, he missed his "chance to ever work with him."

"That sucked and that’s still brutal. But my kids are all eating. I’m doing OK."

Australian actor Sam Worthington was eventually cast as Avatar's lead character. Worthington will return for the Avatar sequel, set to release Dec.17, 2021.

Damon’s new film with Christian Bale Ford v Ferrari hits theaters Nov. 15.