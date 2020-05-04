Mattel Expands 'Star Wars x Barbie' Line

Rey, Stormtroopers, C-3PO and Chewbacca get reimagined for the second wave of the pop culture mash-up dolls.

Last year, Mattel and Lucasfilm teamed for a collection of Star Wars-themed Barbie dolls, under the title Star Wars x Barbie, in the run-up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. With Star Wars Day in full swing, the companies are extending the line with four new dolls.

Available today are new Star Wars x Barbie dolls inspired by the original trilogy’s Imperial Stormtroopers, the sequel trilogy’s Rey, and two characters that appeared in all three trilogies of the Skywalker Saga: C-3PO and Chewbacca. The first three are available to purchase from Barbie.com and Amazon.com for $100, with the Chewbacca x Barbie figure being exclusively available from Barbie.com for $150.

As with the first wave of dolls, the new Star Wars x Barbie figures aren’t intended to recreate the beloved characters as seen onscreen, but instead use them as the starting point for all-new designs for Mattel’s iconic fashion queen, leading to such looks as those seen below, accompanied by Mattel’s (amazing) product descriptions for each doll. May the Force be glamorous. Star Wars Rey x Barbie The Star Wars Rey x Barbie takes design inspiration from Rey’s legendary look to capture her adventurous spirit in a runway-ready silhouette. The doll wears a crystal pleated chiffon gown with a crossover neckline and draped hood, inspired by Rey’s gauzy crosspiece. A slit reveals ombre boot-leggings in gold and copper hues, and accessories with a hammered gold look complete her heroic ensemble. Star Wars Stormtrooper x Barbie The Star Wars Stormtrooper x Barbie takes design inspiration from their legendary look to capture their plastoid armor, featuring a striking in head-to-toe white over a black bodysuit with a shiny patent-leather look. A platinum bob, dark glasses, cuffs, a utility belt and boots with a knee protector plate detail complete the battle armor-inspired look. Star Wars C-3PO x Barbie Taking inspiration from C-3PO’s legendary look with his golden armor, The Star Wars C-3PO x Barbie shines in a head-to-toe liquid gold look with accents of sheer organza and golden sequins. Polished details include a golden collar, bangles, C-3PO-inspired glasses and a brilliant cincture echoing the droid’s primary power coupler outlet. Star Wars Chewbacca x Barbie The Star Wars Chewbacca x Barbie brings a glamorous edge to Chewie’s signature costume elements, featuring a lavish faux fur coat over a strapless dress with a fur skirt and bodice of vinyl and sheer organza. Chic details include a furry headband and knee-high boots, as well as cuff bracelets and a handbag inspired by Chewbacca’s signature bandolier and satchel.