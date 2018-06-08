Matthew Vaughn Planning 'Kick-Ass' Reboot, 'Kingsman' Universe

A 'Kingsman' TV show, prequel and more are reportedly in the works, alongside a solo Hit-Girl film.

Matthew Vaughn is set to dramatically expand his Kingsman world, while also rebooting his Kick-Ass series.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the British director and producer revealed that, alongside the already planned third Kingsman film (which he described as "the conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship") he was planning a spinoff entitled Kingsman: The Great Game, which would look at the spy organization at the turn of the 20th century.

The third Kingsman and The Great Game will reportedly shoot back-to-back.

Vaughn also said an eight-hour Kingsman TV show was in the works, alongside a film focusing on the U.S.-based Statesmen that were introduced in last year's Kingsman: The Golden Circle and featured the likes of Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges.

Away from Kingsman, Vaughn said "we're going to reboot Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl," the characters played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz in the first two Kick-Ass films and based on Mark Millar's comic book creations. According to the interview, a solo Hit-Girl film was in discussion, while he hinted that Patience Lee, a new Kick-Ass introduced by Millar last year, could also be in the frame.

"Look what Mark Millar is doing with the comic for clues," he said.