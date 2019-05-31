Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli Board Charlize Theron Action Thriller 'The Old Guard'

Kiki Layne and Marwan Kenzari are also in the cast for Skydance and Netflix's adaptation of the comic by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez.

Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli have joined the cast of Charlize Theron action thriller The Old Guard.

Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing the Skydance/Netflix project which already has Kiki Layne and Marwan Kenzari on the call sheet.

Guard tells of a small group of soldiers, led by a woman named Andy (Theron), who are inexplicably immortal and have been working as mercenaries through the ages. The novelty of not dying long gone, the group gets a jolt in their bones when they discover the existence of a new Greg Ruckimmortal (Layne) at the same time as a nefarious organization captures their undying actions on camera.

Character descriptions for the pair were not revealed although it is known that they part of the group of immortal mercenaries.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing as is Marc Evans. Theron and her Denver and Delilah partners Beth Kono and A.J. Dix are also producing.

Stan Wlodkowski and Greg Rucka are exec producing. Guard is based on the comic written by Rucks and drawn by Leandro Fernandez. Rucka also wrote the script along with Prince-Bythewood.

Schoenaerts has appeared in European dramas such as his breakout, Rust and Bone, Far From the Madding Crowd and The Danish Girl. He appeared opposite Jennifer Lawrence in spy thriller Red Sparrow and most recently starred in the French drama The Mustang. He is repped by CAA and France UBBA.

Marinelli may be perhaps best known to genre audiences for starring in Italian superhero drama They Call Me Jeeg.