Max Brooks' Bigfoot Book 'Devolution' Picked Up by Legendary (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
The 'World War Z' author had previously worked on developing the concept for Legendary before deciding to write it as a book first.
Devolution, the latest book by World War Z author Max Brooks, has been picked up by Legendary Entertainment.

The book is Brooks' take on the Bigfoot folktale — the complete title of the tome is Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre — and is told both as a journal and scientific investigation.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Legendary has worked with Brooks on Devolution. In 2012, Brooks, Lost TV director Jack Bender and David Leslie Johnson set up and were to develop the concept for Legendary. But the project fell into an inactive state as Brooks reined it in, switching mediums by deciding to instead write it as a book first. Bender and Leslie Johnson are no longer involved.

The story is set in a model eco-community town in the shadow of Mt. Rainier that, in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption, is rampaged by ferocious beasts known as the Sasquatch. The tale is told via the lens of town resident Kate Holland. It is described as “part survival narrative, part bloody horror tale, part scientific journey into the boundaries between truth and fiction.”

The book hit stores Tuesday via the Del Rey imprint of Penguin Random House.

Brooks is best known for writing World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War, which was adapted by Paramount into the Brad Pitt-starring hit in 2013. He also wrote Minecraft: The Island as well as several graphic novels, G.I. Joe: Hearts and Minds and The Harlem Hellfighters, among them.

He is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partner and Jonny Geller at Curtis Brown Ltd. in the UK.

