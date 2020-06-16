Max Brooks' Bigfoot Book 'Devolution' Picked Up by Legendary (Exclusive)

Interestingly, this is not the first time Legendary has worked with Brooks on Devolution. In 2012, Brooks, Lost TV director Jack Bender and David Leslie Johnson set up and were to develop the concept for Legendary. But the project fell into an inactive state as Brooks reined it in, switching mediums by deciding to instead write it as a book first. Bender and Leslie Johnson are no longer involved.

The story is set in a model eco-community town in the shadow of Mt. Rainier that, in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption, is rampaged by ferocious beasts known as the Sasquatch. The tale is told via the lens of town resident Kate Holland. It is described as “part survival narrative, part bloody horror tale, part scientific journey into the boundaries between truth and fiction.”

The book hit stores Tuesday via the Del Rey imprint of Penguin Random House.

Brooks is best known for writing World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War, which was adapted by Paramount into the Brad Pitt-starring hit in 2013. He also wrote Minecraft: The Island as well as several graphic novels, G.I. Joe: Hearts and Minds and The Harlem Hellfighters, among them.

He is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partner and Jonny Geller at Curtis Brown Ltd. in the UK.