Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne Team for Amazon Sci-Fi Series 'The Hospital'

Hospital is described as being darkly comedic in tone and follows Sleech and Klak, two brilliant female alien doctors who specialize in rare sci-fi illnesses. When Sleech defies protocol, she contracts a disease from another dimension and our heroes must find a cure before the universe is destroyed.

It marks the first project under Animal’s first-look deal with Amazon.

"Cirocco is an incredibly gifted and hilarious talent and we can’t wait to share her irreverent and existential point of view: a sci-fi world so deep and so strange and so animated!" the company said in a statement.

Dunlap was a staff writer on FXX's Man Seeking Woman and a consulting producer on Netflix animated series Big Mouth. She earned a WGA nomination for her work writing on Russian Doll. She is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.