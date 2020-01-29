Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne Team for Amazon Sci-Fi Series 'The Hospital'
Animal Pictures, the banner run by Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, has teamed with writer-producer Cirocco Dunlap for The Hospital, a sci-fi-themed animated series for Amazon.
Dunlap, who has worked with Lyonne as supervising producer on Lyonne’s acclaimed Netflix comedy Russian Doll, is writing and executive producing. Lyonne, Rudolph and Animal’s Danielle Renfrew Behrens (The Queen of Versailles) will also exec produce.
Heat Vision breakdown
Hospital is described as being darkly comedic in tone and follows Sleech and Klak, two brilliant female alien doctors who specialize in rare sci-fi illnesses. When Sleech defies protocol, she contracts a disease from another dimension and our heroes must find a cure before the universe is destroyed.
It marks the first project under Animal’s first-look deal with Amazon.
"Cirocco is an incredibly gifted and hilarious talent and we can’t wait to share her irreverent and existential point of view: a sci-fi world so deep and so strange and so animated!" the company said in a statement.
Dunlap was a staff writer on FXX's Man Seeking Woman and a consulting producer on Netflix animated series Big Mouth. She earned a WGA nomination for her work writing on Russian Doll. She is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
