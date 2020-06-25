HEAT VISION

Mayim Bialik's 'Flash Facts' Aims to Use Superheroes to Teach STEM

by Graeme McMillan
The Flash and his fellow DC superheroes will help middle grade readers understand science in a 2021 graphic novel release.
Derek Charm/DC
The Flash and his fellow DC superheroes will help middle grade readers understand science in a 2021 graphic novel release.

Finally, science will be taught at the high speed it's always deserved, thanks to next year's newly announced Flash Facts middle grade anthology.

The latest addition to the publisher’s successful middle grade line of graphic novels, Flash Facts — named after a trope in 1950s and ‘60s Flash comics where the writer or editor would inform the reader of the real-life science behind a story point — will be a collection of short stories featuring Barry Allen’s speedster alter ego as well as DC superhero friends including Green Lantern and Supergirl, focusing on how S.T.E.M. lessons taught in school impact readers’ everyday lives. Amongst the questions answered will be how forensic scientists solve crimes, what’s at the bottom of the sea and why polar ice melts.

Heat Vision breakdown

According to DC, the book will align with Next Generation Science Standards.

The book will be curated by actor, author and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) and feature work from creators including Cecil Castellucci, Corinna Bechko, Vita Ayala, Dustin Hansen and Michael Northrop. Flash Facts is scheduled for release Feb. 2, 2021.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Supernatural Graphic Novel 'Science of Ghosts' Launching in 2021
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Sequel to Cambodian Action Hit 'Jailbreak' in the Works (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Trilby Beresford
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Aaron Couch
  5. by Mia Galuppo
LATEST NEWS
1.
Plan B, Searchlight Pictures Team to Adapt 'The World According to Fannie Davis' (Exclusive)
by Borys Kit
2.
Mayim Bialik's 'Flash Facts' Aims to Use Superheroes to Teach STEM
by Graeme McMillan
3.
YA Novel 'I'm Not Dying With You Tonight' Set for Movie Adaptation
by Etan Vlessing
4.
Kevin Jordan Signs First-Look TV Deal With MACRO
by Rick Porter
5.
Ron Howard's 'Rebuilding Paradise' Doc to Get Theatrical Release
by Etan Vlessing