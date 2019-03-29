'Captain Marvel' Actress Mckenna Grace Nabs Starring Role in Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' (Exclusive)

Reitman is directing the new feature, which is described as being a sequel to the 1980s movies.

Who is director Jason Reitman gonna call for his Ghostbusters movie?

The answer is Mckenna Grace, the 12-year-old actress currently onscreen as a young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel.

Grace has nabbed a starring role in the new supernatural adventure movie from Sony that is serving as a sequel to the original Ghostbusters movies made in the 1980s by Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman’s father.

The story, by Reitman and Gil Kenan, centers on four teens, one set older, one set younger, with a focus on one family in particular.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon are already cast.

Grace has been described as the ostensible lead, with Wolfhard playing her brother and Coon her single mother.

Plot details are being kept underneath a Manhattan firehouse.

The project, which has been operating under the code name Rust City, is due to go before cameras this summer and is dated for a July 10, 2020, release. Ivan Reitman is producing.

Grace is on one of the hottest rolls a youngster can have in Hollywood. She is starring in Amazon’s coming-of-age movie Troop Zero, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. She appears as the young Danvers in several flashbacks in Marvel, which is expected to cross the billion-dollar mark at the box office next week. She co-stars opposite Kiefer Sutherland in ABC’s Designated Survivor. And she will be back on the big screen as one of the stars in Annabelle Comes Home, New Line’s latest entry in its The Conjuring horror universe.

Grace, who also appeared on Netflix’s horror series Haunting of Hill House, is repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson.