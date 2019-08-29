Meet Teenage Clark Kent in 'Superman of Smallville' (Exclusive Preview)

“Superman has lived in my heart all my life. The cartoons introduced me and the movie made me a fan forever,” Baltazar tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Making Superman comics feels the same as playing with my Super Hero action figures when I was a kid! So, in a way, I always made Superman stories. But now I get to make them for real and for DC Comics. Making comics is the dreamiest dream I ever dreamt. I hope I never wake up. Aw yeah!!!”

Baltazar’s co-writer, Franco Aureliani, adds, “Superman is arguably the biggest, most recognized superhero in the world...but why? To be writing a book like this for the next generation of readers is an awesome responsibility! But, also fun as all get out!”

Talking about the book itself, which features a 13-year-old Clark Kent trying to come to terms with his place in the world, Aureliani says, “Starting from scratch gives us the liberty to just dive right in and go directions that bring a new feeling to the character, like putting him in middle school with all those problems that need to be navigated besides putting on a cape and flying off to catch a meteor bearing down on the planet! The true character of Superman is Clark Kent and how he handles things, his family, his schoolwork, his job as Superman...and the unexpected things he comes across tell everyone exactly what it means to be the biggest superhero in the world!”

Superman of Smallville will be released Sept. 3 digitally and in comic book stores. Read on for an exclusive preview.