Meet Teenage Clark Kent in 'Superman of Smallville' (Exclusive Preview)

by Graeme McMillan
Art Baltazar and Franco's middle-grade reader graphic novel is released Sept. 3.
Courtesy of Art Baltazar/DC
It’s not easy being a teenager. It's even less easy when you’re a strange visitor from another planet who’s faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, as is made clear in Superman of Smallville, a new middle-grade graphic novel from DC out next week.

The 144-page graphic novel, aimed at readers seven and older, reunites creators Art Baltazar and Franco, the fan-favorite team behind Tiny Titans, Super Powers and their own Aw Yeah Comics! series — and also sees them return to one of their favorite characters after their popular Superman Family Adventures from 2012.

“Superman has lived in my heart all my life. The cartoons introduced me and the movie made me a fan forever,” Baltazar tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Making Superman comics feels the same as playing with my Super Hero action figures when I was a kid! So, in a way, I always made Superman stories. But now I get to make them for real and for DC Comics. Making comics is the dreamiest dream I ever dreamt. I hope I never wake up. Aw yeah!!!”

Baltazar’s co-writer, Franco Aureliani, adds, “Superman is arguably the biggest, most recognized superhero in the world...but why? To be writing a book like this for the next generation of readers is an awesome responsibility! But, also fun as all get out!”

Talking about the book itself, which features a 13-year-old Clark Kent trying to come to terms with his place in the world, Aureliani says, “Starting from scratch gives us the liberty to just dive right in and go directions that bring a new feeling to the character, like putting him in middle school with all those problems that need to be navigated besides putting on a cape and flying off to catch a meteor bearing down on the planet! The true character of Superman is Clark Kent and how he handles things, his family, his schoolwork, his job as Superman...and the unexpected things he comes across tell everyone exactly what it means to be the biggest superhero in the world!”

Superman of Smallville will be released Sept. 3 digitally and in comic book stores. Read on for an exclusive preview.









