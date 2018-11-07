Meet the Undersea Seven in New 'Aquaman' Portrait Posters

With the release of James Wan’s Aquaman a little over a month way, Warner Bros. has decided that it’s time for audiences to start familiarizing themselves with the main players in the underwater drama via seven new character portraits that give the clearest looks yet at Arthur Curry’s pals and gals.

Actually, the images reveal that Aquaman is somewhat short on both pals and gals — while Mera (Amber Heard) is, at least in comic book mythology, the undersea hero’s main squeeze, the only other woman in the promo portraits is Nicole Kidman’s Atlanna, who has traditionally been shown to be Arthur Curry’s mother.

Pals are in somewhat short supply, as well; while Vulko (Willem Dafoe) is usually the general counsel to Aquaman in comic book lore, he’s also someone who has acted against the hero if he believes it’s in Atlantis’ interest. Meanwhile, Dolph Lundgren’s King Nereus is, in Aqua-comic mythology, the ruler of an external undersea kingdom separate of Atlantis who wants to ensure that the ruler of the latter is dead. Both King Orm (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), meanwhile, are outright villains who have little interest in helping Aquaman or the world outside of the water.

Aquaman opens Dec. 21. Maybe by then, he’ll have found some more friends to help him out.