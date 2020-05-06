Mel Brooks Explains Blunder in Paying Orson Welles $25,000 For 'History of the World, Part I'

"He was supposed to do five days of work, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., narrating scenes," Brooks explained. "He started to test his voice out about 10 [minutes] to 9 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., 12 o'clock, he had done all the narration. It was all perfect. He said, 'I'll do any changes, anything you want, Mel.' And I said, 'It's flat out perfect. Oh, my God. I could have paid you $5,000."

Brooks joked it was too late to renegotiate the fee. "I got so angry that I paid him so much and he did it in ten minutes."

When asked what he would be spending his cool $25,000 on, Welles responded, "Cuban cigars and Sevruga caviar. I would have included women, but I'm getting just a little too heavy for that kind of athletic endeavor."

Welles died Oct. 10, 1985. He was 70.

Watch the entire segment below.