Mel Brooks Explains Blunder in Paying Orson Welles $25,000 For 'History of the World, Part I'

by Ryan Parker
'History of the World, Part I' with Orson Welles insert.   |   Photofest; Inset: PIERRE GUILLAUD/AFP via Getty Images
Mel Brooks wanted no one other than the late Orson Welles to narrate his 1981 comedy History of the World, Part I, but said he made a mistake in the amount of money he paid to have it done. Wednesday marked Welles' birthday, who was born 1915. 

In a 2015 interview unearthed by The Hollywood Reporter to celebrate Welles' birthday, Brooks said he paid the legendary actor and filmmaker $25,000 to narrate his anthology comedy, believing it would take a week for the recording to be complete. He was wrong. 

"He was supposed to do five days of work, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., narrating scenes," Brooks explained. "He started to test his voice out about 10 [minutes] to 9 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., 12 o'clock, he had done all the narration. It was all perfect. He said, 'I'll do any changes, anything you want, Mel.' And I said, 'It's flat out perfect. Oh, my God. I could have paid you $5,000." 

Brooks joked it was too late to renegotiate the fee. "I got so angry that I paid him so much and he did it in ten minutes." 

When asked what he would be spending his cool $25,000 on, Welles responded, "Cuban cigars and Sevruga caviar. I would have included women, but I'm getting just a little too heavy for that kind of athletic endeavor." 

Welles died Oct. 10, 1985. He was 70.

Watch the entire segment below. 

