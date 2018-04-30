Mel Gibson Eyes Kamikaze War Thriller 'Destroyer' as Next Directing Gig (Exclusive)

Gibson is also being courted for a role in 'The Six Billion Dollar Man.'

Mel Gibson is readying another trip behind the camera.

Gibson will helm Destroyer, a World War II naval war movie from Hollywood Gang Productions, making the movie his follow-up to Hacksaw Ridge, the 2016 war drama that served as his directorial comeback.

The timing of Destroyer — the fall is a possibility — is in flux as Gibson is also being courted for a role opposite Mark Wahlberg in The Six Billion Dollar Man, Warner Bros.’ big-screen take on the 1970s television series.

Six Billion is due to begin shooting late summer and go into the fall, which could push Gibson’s plans into the winter.

Destroyer is based on the nonfiction book by John Wukovits titled Hell From the Heavens: The Epic Story of the USS Laffey and World War II’s Greatest Kamikaze Attack. Rosalind Ross, who worked on TV’s Matador and is Gibson’s longtime girlfriend, wrote the script.

Just as Hacksaw Ridge dealt with the Battle of Okinawa in the Pacific Theater of the World War II, Destroyer too tackles the subject, although from a different angle. The book the project is based on told the heroic story the crew from the Laffey defending their ship from an astounding 22 kamikaze attacks.

As for Six Billion, it is unclear for what role Gibson is wanted. Wahlberg is playing Col. Steve Austin, a downed pilot who is saved by an operation that makes him part machine. Sources say Wahlberg is pushing for Gibson after working with him on the Paramount comedy Daddy’s Home 2 in which the pair played father and son.

Gibson is repped by Hansen Jacobson.