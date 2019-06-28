Melissa McCarthy in Talks to Play Ursula in Disney's Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'

For the new iteration of the fairytale, Alan Menken will team with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the music.

Melissa McCarthy is going under the sea.

The actress is in talks to play Ursula, one of the biggest villains in Disney’s pantheon, the studio’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Rob Marshall is directing.

Ron Clements and John Musker were behind the 1989 original, which won best original song and score for Alan Menken. For the new iteration of the fairytale, Menken will team with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the music.

Miranda will produce alongside Marc Platt, who worked with Marshall on Returns and exec produced Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin remake.

McCarthy, who is repped by CAA, will next be seen in New Line’s crime drama The Kitchen and action comedy Superintelligence.

