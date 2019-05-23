Box Office: 'Men in Black: International' Tracking for $40M Debut

Men in Black is readying for its next mission at the box office.

The latest installment in Sony's sci-fi comedy franchise, Men in Black: International, is tracking for a $40 million debut at the box office, according to those with access to early tracking. Insiders at the studio, which co-financed the movie with Hemisphere and Tencent, are also placing the opening weekend gross at the $40 million mark.

International stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth as MIB agents M and H, who are tasked with keeping Earth's mischievous aliens at bay. Emma Thompson is reprising her role as Agent O, while franchise newcomers include Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson.

F. Gary Gray directed the feature from a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

International is the first spinoff in the MIB universe and the first franchise installment since 2012's MIB 3, which opened to $69 million (unadjusted for inflation). While International's numbers are coming in under this mark, it is important to note that MIB 3 opened over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and was a sequel, with the franchise's stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones returning.

Men in Black: International will hit theaters June 14, opening against Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die and Warner Bros.' Shaft sequel.