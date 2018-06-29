'Men in Black' Movie Spin-Off Adds 'Jurassic' Actor to Cast (Exclusive)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom bad guy Rafe Spall and star street dancing duo Les Twins, Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, have joined the cast of Sony's Men in Black spin-off.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are starring in the sci-fi adventure movie that begins production July, in London. Liam Hemsworth is also in the cast, as is Kumail Nanjiani. Plot details and most character details are being kept secret.

The spin-off featuring alien-fighting and world-saving heroes is designed to relaunch the franchise on a bigger and more global scale, in line with these modern times where worldwide box office counts for so much.

The Fate of the Furious filmmaker, F. Gary Gray, is directing the project, written by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. The studio has the film dated for a June 14, 2019 release.

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, who produced the original movies, are back as producers, while Steven Spielberg is returning as executive producer. David Beaubaire is overseeing for the studio.

London-born Spall plays the over-the-top chief villain of Fallen Kingdom, which has crossed the $200 million mark in domestic box office results while notching over $800 million worldwide. Other credits include Spielberg’s The BFG, Edgar Wright’s Hot Fuzz and Adam McKay’s The Big Short.

Les Twins, who hail from France, became YouTube sensations with their street dancing videos, and went on to steal the show in Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour. Perhaps their biggest claim to fame is them being the only male dancers to dance alongside Beyonce for the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, and again, with Beyonce and Jay-Z, for their On The Run Tour. Last year, the pair, who are also fashion models, won top prize on Jennifer Lopez’s NBC show, World of Dance.