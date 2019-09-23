'Meyer' Imagines Notorious Mobster Never Died (Exclusive Preview)

Lang’s collaborative partner certainly feels the writer succeeded. "I could not remain indifferent to this ‘goodfella’ in pencil and inked version,” notes artist Andrea Mutti. “I was immediately struck by the freshness of the dialogue. It was bread for my teeth!" (That latter comment, it turns out, is fueled by one of Mutti’s favorite things about the book: the fact that it’s “chock full of Yiddish proverbs.”)

The cover for the book comes from Shawn Martinbrough, veteran of such titles as Angeltown, Detective Comics and Robert Kirkman’s Thief of Thieves.

"Designing a cover for a crime-themed graphic novel is a challenge,” Mutti admits. “For this book, I went with a close-up shot of our protagonist, holding his piece in an awkward manner to his face, seeming to perfectly capture the quirky character of our aging protagonist. It was different and grabs the readers eye."

Martinbrough’s cover and a preview of Lang and Mutti’s interiors can be seen below. Meyer will be in stores Sept. 24.