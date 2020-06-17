MGM Picks Up High Concept Spec Script 'Lost Sun' (Exclusive)
MGM has preemptively picked up Lost Sun, a spec script from newcomer Peter Barnes.
Jonathan Glickman, the former film president of MGM, will produce the high-concept thriller along with Sukee Chew of Hopscotch Pictures. Sun is the first new project set up by Glickman since leaving his post in January.
Heat Vision breakdown
The story begins when the sun mysteriously doesn’t rise, forcing a blind woman to navigate a dark world to save her son from a pitch-black hellscape. But as humanity descends into madness, she must face something more terrifying than the horrors around her: the truth about her family.
This is the first script sale for Barnes, a native of St. Louis, Missouri who holds a degree in radio/TV/film from Northwestern University and an M.B.A in entertainment marketing UCLA Anderson School of Management. Barnes has written scripts throughout but it was Sun that caught the eye of reps earlier this spring.
Barnes is repped by CAA, Hopscotch, and Morris, Yorn.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
