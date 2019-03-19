Michael B. Jordan, 'Kong: Skull Island' Filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts Team for Monster Movie

The story will be set in Detroit, the hometown of Vogt-Roberts.

Michael B. Jordan and Kong: Skull Island filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts are teaming up for a creature feature for New Regency.

Jordan will produce the untitled project with Alana Mayo via the duo’s banner, Outlier Society, as will Vogt-Roberts, who will also direct. New Regency, which last made the surprise Oscar-winning international smash, Bohemian Rhapsody, will also produce and finance.

Plot details are being kept in the dark but the project, based on an original idea from Vogt-Roberts, will be set in the filmmaker’s hometown of Detroit. The filmmaker maintains deep ties to the Motor City, repeatedly bringing production to it any way he can, and also co-founded improv group The Detroit Creativity Project to help the city’s young people.

A search for a screenwriter is now underway.

Vogt-Roberts’s Skull Island grossed over $545 million worldwide and is part of Legendary’s monsterverse. The movie was a major jump from his debut, the 2013 coming-of-age indie The Kings of Summer that premiered at Sundance. The director, repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment, helmed the pilot for FX’s You’re the Worst and is attached to adapt video game Metal Gear Solid for Sony.

Jordan’s Outlier Society, which has a first-look deal at Warners, recently set up adaptation of fantasy Black Leopard, Red Wolf, and co-produced the Emmy-nominated adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 for HBO Films.

Next up for New Regency is Ad Astra, the Brad Pitt sci-fi movie.