Michael B. Jordan Tackling African Epic Fantasy 'Black Leopard, Red Wolf'

The actor will produce the adaptation of the book that came out Tuesday.

Michael B. Jordan is going from Black Panther to Black Leopard, Red Wolf.

The actor-turned-producer and Warner Bros. have picked up the rights to the epic African fantasy written by Marlon James, with Jordan set to produce the adaptation via his Outlier Society.

The deal marks the first for Jordan’s Outlier since signing a first-look deal with the studio last month.

The deal comes as the book, which counts Neil Gaiman as a fan, just hit shelves Tuesday.

The tale is set in a fantastical Africa and sees a slave trader hire several mercenaries to find a kidnapped boy. The story’s main character is a man named Tracker and features giants, necromancers, witches and shape-shifters.

Black Leopard, Red Wolf has been described as an African Game of Thrones and is the first book of a trilogy that James, the acclaimed author of A Brief History of Seven Killings, is writing.

James will serve as an executive producer on the adaptation.

No writer has been hired to pen a script at this stage.

Outlier Society, run by president of production Alana Mayo, co-produced the Emmy-nominated HBO Films’ adaptation of Fahrenheit 451, which netted Jordan a PGA Award. Future projects include the World War II action drama The Liberators, the anime-style 3D series gen:LOCK, the sci-fi series Raising Dion and the OWN drama series David Makes Man.

Anonymous Content and Ellen Levine of Trident Media Group brokered the deal.