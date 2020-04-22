Michael B. Jordan's 'Without Remorse' Snaps Up New Fall 2020 Release Date

Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) is directing the film, which also stars Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Todd Lasance, Luke Mitchell and Cam Gigandet.

Without Remorse had been set to hit the big screen on Sept. 18, 2020.

Paramount announced the shift a day after Sony relocated Venom: Let There Be Carnage from Oct. 2, 2020, to June 2021.

Early October has become prime real estate; the first Venom opened over the Oct. 5-7 weekend in 2018 on its way to becoming a huge box office success story.