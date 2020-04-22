Michael B. Jordan's 'Without Remorse' Snaps Up New Fall 2020 Release Date
Paramount announced Wednesday that it is pushing back the release of the spy thriller Without Remorse by two weeks to Oct. 2, 2020, the date previously occupied by Sony's Venom sequel.
The big-screen adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel stars Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who avenges his wife’s murder only to find himself inside a larger conspiracy.
Heat Vision breakdown
Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) is directing the film, which also stars Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Todd Lasance, Luke Mitchell and Cam Gigandet.
Without Remorse had been set to hit the big screen on Sept. 18, 2020.
Paramount announced the shift a day after Sony relocated Venom: Let There Be Carnage from Oct. 2, 2020, to June 2021.
Early October has become prime real estate; the first Venom opened over the Oct. 5-7 weekend in 2018 on its way to becoming a huge box office success story.
- Pamela McClintock
- @PamelaDayM
