Michael Bay in Talks to Direct Sony Action Film 'Black Five'
Michael Bay may have found a home for his next action feature.
The Transformers filmmaker is in talks with Sony to direct Black Five. Plot details for what is being described as an ensemble thriller have not been revealed; it is known that Ehren Kruger, who worked with Bay on several Transformers movies, penned the script.
Prolific producer Erwin Stoff, who worked with Bay on the real-life military drama 13 Hours, will produce.
Sony had no comment on the project.
Bay is coming off of wrapping up his first feature for Netflix, Six Underground, which stars Ryan Reynolds and returns the filmmaker to more earthbound stories after spending years in the world of Transformers (occasional outside forays such as 13 Hours and Pain & Gain notwithstanding). Six Underground is due to be the biggest movie for the streamer since the Will Smith-starrer Bright.
Bay is repped by WME.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
