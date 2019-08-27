HEAT VISION

Michael Bay in Talks to Direct Sony Action Film 'Black Five'

by Borys Kit
The filmmaker may have found a home for his next feature.
Michael Bay   |   Mauricio Santana/Getty Images
The filmmaker may have found a home for his next feature.

Michael Bay may have found a home for his next action feature.

The Transformers filmmaker is in talks with Sony to direct Black Five. Plot details for what is being described as an ensemble thriller have not been revealed; it is known that Ehren Kruger, who worked with Bay on several Transformers movies, penned the script.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Prolific producer Erwin Stoff, who worked with Bay on the real-life military drama 13 Hours, will produce.

Sony had no comment on the project.

Bay is coming off of wrapping up his first feature for Netflix, Six Underground, which stars Ryan Reynolds and returns the filmmaker to more earthbound stories after spending years in the world of Transformers (occasional outside forays such as 13 Hours and Pain & Gain notwithstanding). Six Underground is due to be the biggest movie for the streamer since the Will Smith-starrer Bright.

Bay is repped by WME.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Marvel Removes Essay Critical of America in 80th Anniversary Issue
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. 'Hellboy' Holiday Comic Coming in December
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Rosie Knight
  2. by Aaron Couch
  3. by Sheraz Farooqi
  4. by Lily Rosenberg
  5. by Richard Newby
LATEST NEWS
1.
Leslie Jones Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'
by Lesley Goldberg
2.
'Days of Our Lives' Profits Lawsuit Against Sony Mostly Shot Down by Court
by Ashley Cullins
3.
Michael Bay in Talks to Direct Sony Action Film 'Black Five'
by Borys Kit
4.
Warner Bros. Names Andrew Cripps President of International Distribution
by Pamela McClintock
5.
Stars Applaud Taylor Swift and Missy Elliott's Impact on Culture at 2019 MTV VMAs
by Evan Real