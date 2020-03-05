Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Reunite For Charity
That's heavy, Doc. Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher reunited Wednesday night for charity.
The event was an annual poker tournament which benefits the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Heat Vision breakdown
Of course, the pair are best known around the world as Marty McFly and Emmet "Doc" Brown from the three Back to the Future films, relesaed 1985-1990.
Both Lloyd and Fox posted pictures of them together on their respective social media channels.
"Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night," Lloyd wore on Instagram.
See their pictures below.
Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night
All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!
'The Last of Us' Series in the Works at HBO From 'Chernobyl' Creator Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann (Exclusive)by Borys Kit, Patrick Shanley
