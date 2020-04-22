Michael Keaton Was Stunned by Jack Nicholson's Sports Obsession During 'Batman'
Michael Keaton knew Jack Nicholson enjoyed sports when he signed up to do 1989's Batman, but he was blown away when he discovered the depths of the actor's obsession. The Oscar-winning Nicholson turned 83 Wednesday.
While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel in a 2014 clip unearthed by The Hollywood Reporter for Nicholson's birthday, Keaton noted he showed his movie, Birdman, to Nicholson in a private screening for feedback before he talked to the host about the duo's time on Tim Burton's blockbuster, Batman.
Keaton noted that sports were an integral part of Nicholson's life and one example was his love of the Los Angeles Lakers. And since the Batman production was filming in London, the games had to be taped and shipped to Nicholson. What's more, no one was allowed to talk about the game beforehand, especially the final score. "I'd be standing there in a rubber suit watching Lakers' games in his dressing room," Keaton recalled.
Still, that did not stun Keaton as much as another anecdote he shared about one morning when they were getting makeup done.
"Back then on the BBC, you couldn't watch anything, so you would scramble around to watch any sports activity," Keaton explained. So, swearing to God the moment was true, Keaton said Nicholson walked into the makeup trailer one day and said, "Damn good darts tournament last night."
The story got a huge laugh from the audience. Kimmel quipped, "That's a man with a problem."
Watch the 2014 segment below.
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
