Michael Madsen Recreates Classic 'Reservoir Dogs' Ear-Cutting Scene to Encourage Quarantine

by Ryan Parker
The actor has appeared in a number of Tarantino films, the most recent of which was 2019's 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'.
Michael Madsen as Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs.   |   Photofest
Michael Madsen is doing his part to encourage people to stay inside during the coronavirus quarantine by revisiting his diabolical Reservoir Dogs character, Mr. Blonde. 

In a new video filmed at his home, the camera follows around members of Madsen's family, all of whom have bloody bandages over one ear, making it look as though they have been cut off. The visual portrays what Vic Vega, aka Mr. Blonde, does to a cop in arguably the most famous scene in all of Quentin Tarantino's films. 

Just like in the actual movie, "Stuck in the Middle with You" plays; each family member telling Madsen to go away. The video concludes with Madsen dancing around, wearing the top half of his classic black suit and PJ bottoms. "Stay Safe. Stay home," the final message reads. 

Madsen has appeared in a number of Tarantino films, the most recent of which was 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. He is also featured in the 2019 documentary QT8: The First Eight. The Tara Wood film examines the Tarantino library with a number of interviews from the writer-director's stable of stars.

Watch Madsen's Reservoir Dogs video below. 

