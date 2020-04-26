Michael Madsen Recreates Classic 'Reservoir Dogs' Ear-Cutting Scene to Encourage Quarantine

The actor has appeared in a number of Tarantino films, the most recent of which was 2019's 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'.

Michael Madsen is doing his part to encourage people to stay inside during the coronavirus quarantine by revisiting his diabolical Reservoir Dogs character, Mr. Blonde.

In a new video filmed at his home, the camera follows around members of Madsen's family, all of whom have bloody bandages over one ear, making it look as though they have been cut off. The visual portrays what Vic Vega, aka Mr. Blonde, does to a cop in arguably the most famous scene in all of Quentin Tarantino's films.

