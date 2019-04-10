Michael Myers Versus Jason Fan-Made Slasher Film Goes Viral

Posted a few days ago, the YouTube video has racked up more than 1.4 million views.

For any horror fan who ever wondered what a battle would be like between Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees, a group called Radical Talent painted a pretty good — and bloody — picture through YouTube that has gone viral.

Posted a few days ago, the fan-made video, nearly 30 minutes long, has racked up more than 1.4 million views — it features the terrifying figure in his hockey mask from the Friday the 13th series and the other in his white mask from the Halloween series brutally going after each other.

The video features a number of other actors who help establish how Myers and Voorhees cross paths.

"A short fan film we did with no budget. The two most iconic killers face off and battle to the death!" the video description reads.

The Myers character was first introduced to audiences in John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween and Voorhees was first introduced in Sean S. Cunningham's 1980 Friday the 13th (although he was not the killer until 1981's Friday the 13th Part 2).

The production of the fan-made film is relatively high-quality and the soundtracks from both franchises are used to help punctuate the action.

Fans of the new video pointed out that the Myers mask appears to be the model from the most recent Halloween and the Voorhees mask appears to be the model from Freddy vs. Jason (2003).

This is not the first monster versus monster film the group has made that went viral on YouTube.

Last year, around same time, Radical Talent posted its battle of Myers versus Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre. That video has more than 4.3 million views to date.