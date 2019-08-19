HEAT VISION
Michael Rooker Joins 'Fast & Furious 9'
by Mia Galuppo
'Fast 9' is due out May 22, 2020.
Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker is joining Fast & Furious 9.
Rooker will be playing Buddy, a small role in the latest installment in Universal's car-centric series. He will join a cast that includes franchise newcomer John Cena, as well as returning stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez and Helen Mirren, among others.
Justin Lin is directing from a screenplay by Dan Casey.
Fast 9 is due out May 22, 2020.
Rooker was last in theaters with superhero horror Brightburn, and will next be seen in Blumhouse's Fantasy Island movie and Paramount adventure film Monster Problems.
