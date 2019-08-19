HEAT VISION

Michael Rooker Joins 'Fast & Furious 9'

by Mia Galuppo
'Fast 9' is due out May 22, 2020.
Getty Images
'Fast 9' is due out May 22, 2020.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker is joining Fast & Furious 9.

Rooker will be playing Buddy, a small role in the latest installment in Universal's car-centric series. He will join a cast that includes franchise newcomer John Cena, as well as returning stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez and Helen Mirren, among others. 

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Justin Lin is directing from a screenplay by Dan Casey.

Fast 9 is due out May 22, 2020.

Rooker was last in theaters with superhero horror Brightburn, and will next be seen in Blumhouse's Fantasy Island movie and Paramount adventure film Monster Problems.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. J.K. Simmons in Talks to Join Chris Pratt in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Ghost Draft' (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
  2. 'Birds of Prey' Reshoots and a Filmmaker's Vision
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. by Mia Galuppo
  2. by THR Staff
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Trilby Beresford
  5. by Katherine Schaffstall
LATEST NEWS
1.
Michael Rooker Joins 'Fast & Furious 9'
by Mia Galuppo
2.
Why Sony Interactive Bought 'Spider-Man' Maker Insomniac Games
by Patrick Shanley
3.
Whistleblower Accuses Disney of Overstating Revenue (Report)
by Paul Bond
4.
Roundabout Theatre Company Sets 'Caroline, or Change' and 'A Soldier's Play'
by Tara Bitran
5.
Annabel Jones, 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Honored at BAFTA Garden Party
by Alex Cramer