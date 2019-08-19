Michael Rooker Joins 'Fast & Furious 9'

'Fast 9' is due out May 22, 2020.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker is joining Fast & Furious 9.

Rooker will be playing Buddy, a small role in the latest installment in Universal's car-centric series. He will join a cast that includes franchise newcomer John Cena, as well as returning stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez and Helen Mirren, among others.

